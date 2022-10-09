News

Good insects v. bad insects in your home garden

Club's speaker to help residents recognize the difference

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 9, 2022, 8:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club's upcoming meeting is set to get to the bottom of a question on the minds of many locals with a green thumb: "Good insects and bad ones -- how do I tell the difference?"

Entomologist Vernard Lewis is the guest speaker at this week's garden club meeting. (Photo courtesy LAVGC)

Entomology expert Vernard Lewis, Ph.D., will be the guest speaker for the topic this Thursday (Oct. 13).

"There are at least 30,000 species of insects in California, and with new technology, that number will increase. So, just what is a pest, how do I know the difference, and what do I do?" club officials said, setting the stage for Lewis' presentation.

"This presentation will start with the many wonders of insect diversity and beauty," they added. "Next, how humans perceive and define 'pest.' Finally, using field-collected pictures and props, the difficulty in correctly identifying a pest and the damage they cause in and around our homes."

Lewis, an emeritus faculty member at the University of California at Berkeley and a member of the National Pest Management Hall of Fame, will address those topics plus answer attendees' pressing questions on their home insect problems. The Zoom-based meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 13). For more information, visit www.lavgc.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Good insects v. bad insects in your home garden

Club's speaker to help residents recognize the difference

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 9, 2022, 8:35 pm

The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club's upcoming meeting is set to get to the bottom of a question on the minds of many locals with a green thumb: "Good insects and bad ones -- how do I tell the difference?"

Entomology expert Vernard Lewis, Ph.D., will be the guest speaker for the topic this Thursday (Oct. 13).

"There are at least 30,000 species of insects in California, and with new technology, that number will increase. So, just what is a pest, how do I know the difference, and what do I do?" club officials said, setting the stage for Lewis' presentation.

"This presentation will start with the many wonders of insect diversity and beauty," they added. "Next, how humans perceive and define 'pest.' Finally, using field-collected pictures and props, the difficulty in correctly identifying a pest and the damage they cause in and around our homes."

Lewis, an emeritus faculty member at the University of California at Berkeley and a member of the National Pest Management Hall of Fame, will address those topics plus answer attendees' pressing questions on their home insect problems. The Zoom-based meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 13). For more information, visit www.lavgc.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.