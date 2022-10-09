Good insects v. bad insects in your home garden

The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club's upcoming meeting is set to get to the bottom of a question on the minds of many locals with a green thumb: "Good insects and bad ones -- how do I tell the difference?"

Entomology expert Vernard Lewis, Ph.D., will be the guest speaker for the topic this Thursday (Oct. 13).

"There are at least 30,000 species of insects in California, and with new technology, that number will increase. So, just what is a pest, how do I know the difference, and what do I do?" club officials said, setting the stage for Lewis' presentation.

"This presentation will start with the many wonders of insect diversity and beauty," they added. "Next, how humans perceive and define 'pest.' Finally, using field-collected pictures and props, the difficulty in correctly identifying a pest and the damage they cause in and around our homes."

Lewis, an emeritus faculty member at the University of California at Berkeley and a member of the National Pest Management Hall of Fame, will address those topics plus answer attendees' pressing questions on their home insect problems. The Zoom-based meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 13). For more information, visit www.lavgc.org.