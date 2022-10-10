News

Danville council to discuss Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony

Also: Planning for return of in-person commission meetings

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set for discussions on the annual Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony at the end of this year during a study session Tuesday morning.

Council members are set to discuss the Michael K. Shimansky Community Service Award and Merit Award recommendations, along with logistics and the agenda for the event.

The annual event at the end of the year is when the mayoral rotation is announced and formalized, as well as serving as a celebration and recognition of the town's community service volunteers and organizations.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business: Council members will talk about the return of in-person commission meetings. They will also discuss the new town offices at 500 La Gonda Way before taking a tour at the end of the meeting.

Jeanita Lyman
