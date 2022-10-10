News

How to make the setting a character in your stories

Author Carroll to speak to Writers Club

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Bay Area mystery author Glenda Carroll is set to talk about how to make the setting play a key role in stories at the Tri-Valley Writers Chapter of the California Writers Club meeting this weekend.

Carroll will focus her presentation through the lens of her process writing the Trisha Carson mystery books, which are set in the Bay Area.

"Glenda is almost always in, on or under water -- and writing about it," local chapter officials said. "She swims, surfs and sails ... Her three Trisha Carson thrillers all involve open water swimming, leveraging her experience as the open water chair for Pacific Masters Swimming for five years and as the point person for more than 25 open water swims ranging in length from 500 yards to 10K each season."

Carroll's presentation, entitled "How the SF Bay Area Became a Character in the Trisha Carson Mysteries", is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) at the Four Points by Sheraton on Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. The deadline to make a paid reservation is this Friday.

Visit trivalleywriters.org for more details.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017.

