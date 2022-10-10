San Ramon council to debate fee waiver for affordable housing

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would seek to reduce costs for developers proposing housing projects that would aim to address the state and local affordable housing shortfall.

The ordinance on the table at the council's upcoming meeting would mean adopting a new policy aimed at providing guidance on waiving some city impact and service fees for projects that would produce affordable housing for low- and very-low incomes.

The new policy is aimed at providing additional incentives for developers to produce affordable housing, in order to help meet the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers and address the local shortage of affordable housing.

"While existing inclusionary standards go a long way in meeting RHNA targets, it is generally recognized that there is a need for additional tools, such as fiscal incentives, to support increased production, particularly for low- and very-low-income units," division manager Lauren Barr said in a staff report.

Barr added that this policy in particular would target rental housing, due to the potential of high-density rental projects to address economic gaps compared with additional for-sale units.