News

San Ramon council to debate fee waiver for affordable housing

Fees could be waived for projects for low- or very-low-income households

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 4:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would seek to reduce costs for developers proposing housing projects that would aim to address the state and local affordable housing shortfall.

City of San Ramon logo.

The ordinance on the table at the council's upcoming meeting would mean adopting a new policy aimed at providing guidance on waiving some city impact and service fees for projects that would produce affordable housing for low- and very-low incomes.

The new policy is aimed at providing additional incentives for developers to produce affordable housing, in order to help meet the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers and address the local shortage of affordable housing.

"While existing inclusionary standards go a long way in meeting RHNA targets, it is generally recognized that there is a need for additional tools, such as fiscal incentives, to support increased production, particularly for low- and very-low-income units," division manager Lauren Barr said in a staff report.

Barr added that this policy in particular would target rental housing, due to the potential of high-density rental projects to address economic gaps compared with additional for-sale units.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The proposed policy comes following the council's vote last October to adopt an affordable housing trust fund policy.

"While the adoption of the affordable housing trust fund policy helps to clarify the use of housing fees for affordable projects, there is a need to provide additional tools to promote affordable housing productions intended to provide additional financial incentives for the production of low income and very low income rental housing, associated with all affordable projects, through various city fee waiver options," Barr said.

Requirements for projects granted fee waivers under the new policy would include submitting a formal request, valid city approvals, as well as producing all units below 80% of the median income for the area and complying with policy objectives.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will consider a $65,000 reimbursement agreement with the San Ramon Valley Historic Foundation for the renovation of the organic garden at Forest Home Farms.

* The council will vote on a resolution that would repeal references to outdated state codes related to planning and construction with references to existing codes.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon council to debate fee waiver for affordable housing

Fees could be waived for projects for low- or very-low-income households

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 4:45 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would seek to reduce costs for developers proposing housing projects that would aim to address the state and local affordable housing shortfall.

The ordinance on the table at the council's upcoming meeting would mean adopting a new policy aimed at providing guidance on waiving some city impact and service fees for projects that would produce affordable housing for low- and very-low incomes.

The new policy is aimed at providing additional incentives for developers to produce affordable housing, in order to help meet the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers and address the local shortage of affordable housing.

"While existing inclusionary standards go a long way in meeting RHNA targets, it is generally recognized that there is a need for additional tools, such as fiscal incentives, to support increased production, particularly for low- and very-low-income units," division manager Lauren Barr said in a staff report.

Barr added that this policy in particular would target rental housing, due to the potential of high-density rental projects to address economic gaps compared with additional for-sale units.

The proposed policy comes following the council's vote last October to adopt an affordable housing trust fund policy.

"While the adoption of the affordable housing trust fund policy helps to clarify the use of housing fees for affordable projects, there is a need to provide additional tools to promote affordable housing productions intended to provide additional financial incentives for the production of low income and very low income rental housing, associated with all affordable projects, through various city fee waiver options," Barr said.

Requirements for projects granted fee waivers under the new policy would include submitting a formal request, valid city approvals, as well as producing all units below 80% of the median income for the area and complying with policy objectives.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will consider a $65,000 reimbursement agreement with the San Ramon Valley Historic Foundation for the renovation of the organic garden at Forest Home Farms.

* The council will vote on a resolution that would repeal references to outdated state codes related to planning and construction with references to existing codes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.