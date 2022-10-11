County health officials say COVID-19 rates continue to fall as flu season approaches

Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season.

County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving coronavirus and monkeypox (Mpox) are trending in the right direction, which is a positive development since winter and flu season is almost upon us.

"The good news is COVID transmission is declining right now in our county, according to our data," said Dr. Sofe' Mekuria, the county's deputy health officer. "The 14-day average hospitalization rate is 43 and decreasing. Our positive (test) rate is holding steady at 5.2%."

According to the health department's website, the amount of the virus found in county wastewater is also decreasing.

"We strongly encourage everyone to get their omicron booster as soon as possible to protect themselves from severe disease as we enter the winter months and the holiday season, when we'll be seeing more friends and family," Mekuria said.