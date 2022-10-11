News

County health officials say COVID-19 rates continue to fall as flu season approaches

Mpox case rates are also decreasing

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season.

County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving coronavirus and monkeypox (Mpox) are trending in the right direction, which is a positive development since winter and flu season is almost upon us.

"The good news is COVID transmission is declining right now in our county, according to our data," said Dr. Sofe' Mekuria, the county's deputy health officer. "The 14-day average hospitalization rate is 43 and decreasing. Our positive (test) rate is holding steady at 5.2%."

According to the health department's website, the amount of the virus found in county wastewater is also decreasing.

"We strongly encourage everyone to get their omicron booster as soon as possible to protect themselves from severe disease as we enter the winter months and the holiday season, when we'll be seeing more friends and family," Mekuria said.

Mpox rates are also decreasing.

"We confirmed eight cases of Mpox in the last 28 days, which is decreasing compared to the previous 28 days of 38 cases," Mekuria said.

She also pointed out Australia's flu season, which concludes this month and is usually an accurate predictor of what will happen in the U.S., was the worst the country has seen in five years.

"We're also just entering the flu season in the U.S. We have vaccines for all of these, most of our COVID (vaccination) sites are offering flu and Mpox vaccines and omicron boosters for those eligible," she said. "We strongly encourage everyone to get all the vaccines they're eligible for. We want our community as prepared as possible heading into the winter months."

For more information about COVID-19, monkeypox and vaccines, including making appointments, go to cchealth.org. Appointments can also be made by calling 833-829-2626.

