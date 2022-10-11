News

Train of Lights 2022

'Enchanting holiday excursion' through Niles Canyon

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Train of Lights, operated each holiday season by Niles Canyon Railway. (Photo courtesy NCRY)

Niles Canyon Railway is ready for its annual Train of Lights, an "enchanting holiday excursion" that offers rides on vintage locomotives colorfully decked out for the season.

Tickets are on sale now -- and going fast -- for the series of evening train trips between the Niles and Sunol stations in November and December in general seating, dome car, dining car or private caboose.

"The Train of Lights has been an annual tradition for many Bay Area families for more than a decade," railway officials said. "Enjoy a 1.5 hour-long round trip through Niles Canyon filled with refreshments, music, and cheer aboard our antique coaches and open cars that feature holiday lights and decorations inside and out."

The program, which acts as the Pacific Locomotive Association's flagship fundraising event, operates on weekend and select weekday evenings between Nov. 18 and Dec. 28 (no trains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Trains depart Niles Station at 4:30 p.m. and Sunol at 7:30 p.m.

"The Train of Lights offers a rare opportunity to experience a train ride through Niles Canyon at night," organizers said. "The earlier Niles departure leaves when it's still light enough to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Niles Canyon but dark enough on the return trip to enjoy the train's mesmerizing lights."

For tickets and more information, visit www.ncry.org/ride/train-of-lights.

