Be a 'Believer' at the Bankhead

It will be a flashback Friday next week in downtown Livermore as the Bankhead Theater welcomes Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees -- best known for their hit songs in the 1960s, such as "I'm a Believer", "Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville", as well as their classic TV show.

A singer, actor and producer, Dolenz is an "unmistakable performer that moved a generation and led this pop culture phenomenon to a dozen Top 20 singles, four No. 1 albums and two Emmy Awards," Livermore Valley Arts officials said.

He is playing at the Bankhead next Friday (Oct. 21) at 8 p.m. Visit livermorearts.org.