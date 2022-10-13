Danville: Relics on Railroad shedding light on antique goods and local merchants

Residents and visitors of Danville will soon be able to walk through a gathering of specialized vintage goods and crafts while supporting local artists at an upcoming one-day antique market.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley will be hosting the 15th annual Relics on Railroad, a market of artists and collectors of antique items, vintage art and repurposed trinkets in downtown Danville on Sunday.

"With Relics, we hope to inspire people to repurpose, reuse, and upcycle treasures from the past. The San Ramon Valley is sprinkled with historic buildings and sites and it is important to protect and preserve their history and to learn from pioneer family stories," said Lani Aurelius, museum volunteer working in marketing, newsletters and fundraising.

The event began with the nonprofit organization, Discover Danville, to encourage shopping, dining and entertainment in the historic downtown area. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley has coordinated and hosted the fair since 2016.

"It is an opportunity for the public to see that the museum is not a train museum, but rather an organization established to preserve and protect the treasured history of the San Ramon Valley," Aurelius said. "Events like Relics allow the museum to invite residents and visitors to experience the town of Danville's 'Live Locally' motto."