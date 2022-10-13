News

Danville: Relics on Railroad shedding light on antique goods and local merchants

All things vintage and specialty in heart of downtown Sunday

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Relics on Railroad is a community-based market where vintage and antique items are sold by artists local to the Danville Area. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

Residents and visitors of Danville will soon be able to walk through a gathering of specialized vintage goods and crafts while supporting local artists at an upcoming one-day antique market.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley will be hosting the 15th annual Relics on Railroad, a market of artists and collectors of antique items, vintage art and repurposed trinkets in downtown Danville on Sunday.

A clothing booth is featured at the outdoor annual event, Relics on Railroad. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

"With Relics, we hope to inspire people to repurpose, reuse, and upcycle treasures from the past. The San Ramon Valley is sprinkled with historic buildings and sites and it is important to protect and preserve their history and to learn from pioneer family stories," said Lani Aurelius, museum volunteer working in marketing, newsletters and fundraising.

The event began with the nonprofit organization, Discover Danville, to encourage shopping, dining and entertainment in the historic downtown area. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley has coordinated and hosted the fair since 2016.

"It is an opportunity for the public to see that the museum is not a train museum, but rather an organization established to preserve and protect the treasured history of the San Ramon Valley," Aurelius said. "Events like Relics allow the museum to invite residents and visitors to experience the town of Danville's 'Live Locally' motto."

According to museum staff, vendors of the market this year will be selling a variety of items, including jewelry, decor, decorations, furnishings and more. Additional activities will also be available, such as rock painting and children's crafts.

Porch signs made by local artists are shown at the Relics on Railroad event. This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the market. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley)

"Relics on Railroad is a nice way to spend the day with friends and family, strolling the booths, and relaxing on a beautiful Sunday," Aurelius continued. "It's a great time to get a jump start on holiday and special occasion gift giving while supporting local vendors."

Interested community members can catch the event on Sunday (Oct. 16) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the museum parking lot, 205 Railroad Ave. The event was previously rescheduled due to weather concerns.

To find out more information about the Relics on Railroad event or other museum programs, visit museumsrv.org.

