Person injured in shooting in Walnut Creek

Case in early stages of investigation, per WCPD

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 16, 2022, 9:03 pm 0

Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department's Facebook page.

Police say it's still an active investigation, so only limited information can be released at this time, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Detective Gerstner at [email protected]

