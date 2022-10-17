News

Girl hit by vehicle in San Ramon taken to Children's Hospital

Vehicle v. pedestrian collision remains under investigation

by Thomas Hughes / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 17, 2022, 1:39 pm 0

A child was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m., according to San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson.

The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken by San Ramon Valley Fire medics to Children's Hospital in Oakland.

The driver is cooperating with police and has not been arrested, according to Carlson. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.

The intersection was reopened after 10 p.m.

