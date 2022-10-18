News

Community Briefs: Flavors of Fall | Murder mystery dinner | History of Lake Merritt | Howl-o-Ween

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Flavors of Fall

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a celebration aimed at showcasing fall-inspired entertainment, food and drink options, along with an early trick-or-treating opportunity for children.

Flavors of Fall is set to kick off at noon on Saturday (Oct. 22) with family centered activities through 4 p.m., followed by evening food and wine attractions from 5-8 p.m.

Attractions will include performances from Next Step Dance Studio and The Legends of Bollywood.

Road closures are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Daytime activities are free, with tickets required for the evening festivities. More information is available here/.

Murder mystery dinner

Tickets are now available for a masquerade-themed murder mystery dinner hosted by the Danville Senior Center and facilitated by the Murder Mystery Company.

Following a catered dinner, attendees will be invited to help solve a mystery "where everyone is a detective and someone in attendance is the culprit," according to an announcement.

Costumes are encouraged but not required. The event, set for Nov. 4, is approximately two hours long.

More information and registration are available here.

History of Lake Merritt

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley will host The History and Story of Lake Merritt on Thursday. (Image courtesy MSRV)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual talk is set to focus on the natural and cultural history of Lake Merritt, with insight from an East Bay historian.

Dennis Evanosky will speak on common questions about the prominent East Bay water body, including the history of its name, how it was formed, and its prominent yet ever shifting role in Oakland.

The free virtual talk is set for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 20). More information and registration are available here.

Howl-o-Ween

The town of Danville is hosting its first-ever Halloween-themed event geared specifically towards canine members of the community.

Howl-o-Ween is aimed at welcoming dogs and their owners to Hap Magee Ranch Park for festivities including a parade, photo opportunities, and a costume contest.

More information and registration for the Oct. 29 event are available here.

