DA charges driver in killing of pedestrian in Walnut Creek

Brentwood man allegedly intoxicated, fled scene

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

A Brentwood man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence for allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian in Walnut Creek earlier this month.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it filed a two-count felony complaint against 29-year-old Arck Marquez Ramirez. Both felony charges include enhancements for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime and inflicting great bodily injury to the victim, Chung Thu Thi "Tammy" Le.

Le was struck around 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 while in a crosswalk at the intersection of North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Le was the owner of a Walnut Creek nail salon. She leaves behind a husband and three children.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence, Walnut Creek police arrested Ramirez on Friday and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ramirez's arraignment date hasn't yet been set.

