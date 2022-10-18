News

Kaiser, striking mental health therapists reach tentative agreement

Two-day ratification vote still pending

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 18, 2022, 9:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers on strike outside of a Kaiser facility in San Jose on Sept. 15. (Photo by Heather Allen/Bay City News)

The union representing Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists has reached a four-year agreement with Kaiser to bring a months-long strike to its conclusion.

The agreement would improve access to mental health care and better support therapists in their work, according to a joint statement by Kaiser and the union.

Workers in Northern California and the Central Valley with the National Union of Healthcare Workers went on strike on Aug. 15 to ask for increased staffing, a wage increase and increased access for patients.

Union leaders rejected a previous contract offer from Kaiser late last month.

Both Kaiser and the union thanked Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg for mediating and bringing negotiations to a close. More details will be available after a two-day ratification vote with nearly 2,000 Kaiser mental health therapists.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Kaiser, striking mental health therapists reach tentative agreement

Two-day ratification vote still pending

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 18, 2022, 9:06 pm

The union representing Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists has reached a four-year agreement with Kaiser to bring a months-long strike to its conclusion.

The agreement would improve access to mental health care and better support therapists in their work, according to a joint statement by Kaiser and the union.

Workers in Northern California and the Central Valley with the National Union of Healthcare Workers went on strike on Aug. 15 to ask for increased staffing, a wage increase and increased access for patients.

Union leaders rejected a previous contract offer from Kaiser late last month.

Both Kaiser and the union thanked Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg for mediating and bringing negotiations to a close. More details will be available after a two-day ratification vote with nearly 2,000 Kaiser mental health therapists.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.