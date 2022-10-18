Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' water polo wins Tri-Valley Invitational

Evelyn McLaughlin, much as she would throughout the tournament, led the way with four goals. Kate Harris had three goals, and Paige Reynolds had a single tally.

The Dons grabbed the title by taking out Redwood 8-6 in the finals. Amador trailed 4-3 at the half but rallied for three unanswered goals in the third to take a lead it would not relinquish.

And this year it was Amador who got the best of the weekend by winning the tournament.

The event, which was hosted by Amador Valley, Foothill and Granada, goes a long way toward determining seeds for the upcoming NCS playoffs.

The Tri-Valley Invitational Girls' Water Polo Tournament was held last Friday and Saturday and brought together some of the top teams from the North Coast and Central Coast sections.

The tournament started off strong for Amador with a 16-0 win over Alameda. McLaughlin led the onslaught with seven goals, Harris had four, and Swyers three to lead the way. Nally and Brown got some time as field players, and each got a goal.

McLaughlin had five goals, with Harris adding four scores. Swyers had three goals and Regan Braga had one. Braga did add four assists, with McLaughlin adding three.

Lily Keegan had three assists and McLaughlin added a pair, with Kate Harris and Susan Swyers getting one each. Erin Brown had 15 saves in the goal.

The Falcons scored another pair of league wins to head into the final week of the season that will determine the No. 1 seed out of the Valley Division for the playoffs.

The second game of the weekend saw Amador beat Terra Linda 12-7. McLaughlin had six goals, with Braga getting four and Reynolds two. Lily Keegan and Harris had three assists each. Brown had a pair of assists to go with her 11 saves, with Nally making four.

While the club's name has changed, the commitment to developing individual athletic skills and cultivating leadership, sportsmanship, integrity and discipline to achieve the personal and aquatics goal is unchanged. The training program has been designed to give each athlete the flexibility to participate in water polo, swimming or both. Every aspect of the training has been carefully structured to ensure that each athlete receives individual attention to maximize athletic skills and have a positive team experience.

Detailed information and registration forms can be found at tritonaquatics.org. Triton Aquatics is looking to build on its summer season success when two teams qualified to participate in the Junior Olympics -- the largest and most prestigious youth water polo tournament in the United States.

The Winter Water Polo Season begins on Nov. 14 and ends on Feb. 10, 2023. Winter registration is now open for ages U12-U18 boys.

The Falcons closed the week with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 win over Granada. The top players were Katie Salonga (34 assists, 7 aces), Paige Bennett (21 kills, 6 digs) and Lulu Hoenninger (4 kills, 3 blocks).

Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' water polo wins Tri-Valley Invitational

Also: Local youth club expands and rebrands into Triton Aquatics