Public hearing set as developer seeks to lower bed count at proposed El Nido Senior Housing project

Facility could be reduced to 60 beds, other modifications

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to vote Tuesday on an amendment to the El Nido Senior Housing proposal that would see a reduction in beds and a shift to all single-occupancy rooms among other changes.

Modifications under an amendment for the planned El Nido senior care facility would include the addition of covered balconies. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Modifications to the floor plan approved by commissioners in May would include reducing the previously approved 72 beds in 60 rooms to all single-occupancy rooms, as well as increasing parking by an additional space and changes to the design plans consisting of the addition of balconies.

The amendment would also include the addition of a second-floor hallway connecting the historic El Nido home – set to be renovated to house the facility's administrative offices – to the rest of the planned project. Three assisted-living rooms would also be located in the restored building under the modified plans.

The applicant, Solhail Siddiqi, filed a development plan amendment with the city on Aug. 25, after indicating that the changes would be necessary for the operation of the planned assisted care facility for seniors.

The modified plans would also see an increase in parking spaces, from 30 to 31, by reducing the above-ground parking spaces from six to five and increasing the below-ground parking spaces from 24 to 26.

Under the previously approved plans, the 30 parking spaces were deemed sufficient by city officials despite being lower than the required number for 72 accommodations, due to residents of the planned facility being prohibited from parking on-site.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment before providing feedback to staff and developers, and considering a vote on the item.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The agenda is available here.

