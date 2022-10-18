Public hearing set as developer seeks to lower bed count at proposed El Nido Senior Housing project

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to vote Tuesday on an amendment to the El Nido Senior Housing proposal that would see a reduction in beds and a shift to all single-occupancy rooms among other changes.

Modifications to the floor plan approved by commissioners in May would include reducing the previously approved 72 beds in 60 rooms to all single-occupancy rooms, as well as increasing parking by an additional space and changes to the design plans consisting of the addition of balconies.

The amendment would also include the addition of a second-floor hallway connecting the historic El Nido home – set to be renovated to house the facility's administrative offices – to the rest of the planned project. Three assisted-living rooms would also be located in the restored building under the modified plans.

The applicant, Solhail Siddiqi, filed a development plan amendment with the city on Aug. 25, after indicating that the changes would be necessary for the operation of the planned assisted care facility for seniors.

The modified plans would also see an increase in parking spaces, from 30 to 31, by reducing the above-ground parking spaces from six to five and increasing the below-ground parking spaces from 24 to 26.