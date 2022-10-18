SRVUSD board to vote on new contract with teachers union, including 8.5% raises

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to provide details about the outcome of labor negotiations with unionized teachers at the San Ramon Valley Education Association, ahead of a vote on the successor agreement for the current academic year.

Provisions of the new agreement would see SRVEA educators with an 8.5% increase in pay retroactive to July 1, as well as a one-time 1% payment based on each union member's salary as of Nov. 1 and increased stipends for curriculum development.

In addition to increases in salary and other payments, the agreement would see changes in caps set on classroom sizes: 24 students for kindergarten through third grade classrooms and 29 for fourth and fifth grade classrooms. Up to two additional students would be allowed past the cap, but would require additional payment for teachers whose classrooms exceed the maximum.

If approved, the agreement would see an increase in expenditures across the district of $18,343,948, according to an analysis from the Contra Costa County Office of Education. Under current financial projections, county officials said in a letter that the district should be able to afford the increased expenses, but urged cautious spending nonetheless.

"Based on the district's multi-year projection, the CCOE agrees with the district's certification that the district can afford this salary settlement agreement," CCOE officials said in a letter to SRVUSD. "If the district's projected ADA and Revenue Assumptions come in lower than expected, the district may need to plan to address any deficit."