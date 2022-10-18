Teen arrested in Walnut Creek shooting

Walnut Creek police arrested a 17-year-old Concord resident they believe is connected to a Saturday night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m., reporting shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment.

Authorities said Monday on the department's Facebook page that the juvenile was in custody at Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall, on suspicion of attempted homicide. Police said Sunday they believed it was an isolated incident between the shooter and victim.

Walnut Creek police detectives, with assistance from the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant Sunday at the suspect's Concord residence. Police said they can't release any more information about the subject because of their juvenile status.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gerstner at [email protected]