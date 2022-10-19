News

Amador Valley High featured on Wikipedia main page

Pleasanton school among 'best articles' for day

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

By the end of the week, Amador Valley High School will have one thing in common with medieval rulers, aquatic arthropods and American rapper and singer Doja Cat -- all would have been featured on Wikipedia's front page this week.

Featured articles are considered some of the best articles on the massive online encyclopedia as determined by Wikipedia editors, according to the website.

The Pleasanton school is featured on Wikipedia's English-language homepage from now until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

These articles, which are written and edited by volunteers, are reviewed for accuracy, neutrality, completeness and style before getting featured on the main page. After meeting the necessary criteria, the articles are then featured on the main page and are even used by editors as examples for writing other articles.

"Many featured articles were previously good articles (which are reviewed with a less restrictive set of criteria)," according to the Wikipedia website. "There are 6,156 featured articles out of 6,563,921 articles on the English Wikipedia (about 0.09% or one out of every 1,060 articles)."

The Wikipedia article goes into how the school, which was founded in 1922, was originally named Amador Valley Joint Union High School and the history of how it developed over the years. It also highlights notable alumni and achievements like the school's civics team winning the 2022 national We the People tournament.

