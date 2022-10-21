News

DA charges man with trying to rape woman at Walnut Creek BART Station

Counts of kidnapping, assault also in complaint

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 21, 2022, 5:35 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART Station earlier this month.

(Stock image)

Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly City woman. Investigators say McDowell and the victim were on the same train around midnight when McDowell followed her as she exited at the Walnut Creek station.

McDowell allegedly grabbed the victim and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. The woman was able to activate an emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART police responded. No one else was on the platform at the time, though police had a description and video to investigate.

BART police arrested McDowell last Saturday at the North Concord/Martinez station. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Martinez.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DA charges man with trying to rape woman at Walnut Creek BART Station

Counts of kidnapping, assault also in complaint

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 21, 2022, 5:35 am

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART Station earlier this month.

Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly City woman. Investigators say McDowell and the victim were on the same train around midnight when McDowell followed her as she exited at the Walnut Creek station.

McDowell allegedly grabbed the victim and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. The woman was able to activate an emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART police responded. No one else was on the platform at the time, though police had a description and video to investigate.

BART police arrested McDowell last Saturday at the North Concord/Martinez station. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Martinez.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.