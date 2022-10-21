Time capsule offers glimpse into Contra Costa's past

Items in the 1964 time capsule included the county's annual report from that year, emergency numbers for fire and police, a picture of the building maintenance staff, a county office telephone directory, directions on how to operate a push-button telephone, a photo of the first Contra Costa Courthouse built in 1855 and demolished in 1903, a copy of the special edition dedication of the administration building published in the Morning News-Gazette on Sept. 25, 1964, and a letter from the 1960s County Administrator Joseph P. McBrien, according to county officials.

"We were excited to see what items were preserved in the old time capsule and to accept materials from all five board members as well as county departments for the new administration building time capsule," Board Chair Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said after the Oct. 4 meeting. "The new time capsule will be placed in a vault at 1025 Escobar St. and opened in 2072."

The 58-year-old time capsule buried under the county's former administrative building at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez contained a range of items including predictions from the city of Martinez and historic photos, letters, and other documents.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors recently opened a time capsule filled with artifacts from decades ago that was unearthed earlier this month, and discussed the items along with what would be included in the next time capsule.

"I closed the letter with a message to my future loved ones and encouraged people to continue to give and serve to make the world a better place," Burgis continued. "We must be optimistic and look forward to the progress that has gone on in the world."

"This is a moment where you get to talk to people in the future, and it made me philosophical and introspective," Burgis said. "The capsule that we are opening today was set up a year before I was born, and so much turbulence was going on in the world at that time, and as much as things have changed, they haven't."

District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis said that the exercise of both opening and preparing the time capsules had caused her to reflect on the county's position in the current moment with a broader context in mind.

"I also included our holiday card, which is a picture of my staff because they are an integral part of what we do in serving the community," Andersen said.

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen included letters from Danville and San Ramon, as well as Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda, and a letter she'd written describing her role as county supervisor and the priorities and issues for District 2 during her tenure, along with a PowerPoint presentation about the district.

In addition to discussing the artifacts from 1964, county supervisors displayed and discussed items they would be putting in a new time capsule set to be opened 50 years from now.

Time capsule offers glimpse into Contra Costa's past

Supervisors look at artifacts buried in 1964, prepare new capsule for 2072