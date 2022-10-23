Winegrowers association rebrands as Livermore Valley Wine Community

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, an organization that supports wineries, growers and wine aficionados in the Livermore area, announced it has rebranded its name and will now go by the Livermore Valley Wine Community.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the group decided to change the name in order to better reflect the wine community in the area and to be a "destination that intersects incredible wines with family-style hospitality."

"This rebrand comes at a pivotal time for the region where we are really differentiating ourselves from other wine regions in the area, solidifying what we stand for and further putting ourselves on the map as a wine destination," Brandi Lombardi, interim executive director for the organization, told the Weekly. "We hope more and more people will accept our personal invitation to visit our award-winning wine region and discover how much it has to offer."

As part of the revamp, the organization debuted a new logo that highlights the vintners and growers as well as its official founding year of 1880. The website now features a new color palette that reflects the natural colors that are present in the vineyards such as shades of green, brown and gold.

In the news release, Lombardi pointed out that winemakers in the community are more often than not, behind the tasting room bar and the rebrand is supposed to reflect that personable and hospitable experience of the organization's vintners and tasting rooms.