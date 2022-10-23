Winegrowers association rebrands as Livermore Valley Wine Community

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, an organization that supports wineries, growers and wine aficionados in the Livermore area, announced it has rebranded its name and will now go by the Livermore Valley Wine Community.
According to a news release on Tuesday, the group decided to change the name in order to better reflect the wine community in the area and to be a "destination that intersects incredible wines with family-style hospitality."
"This rebrand comes at a pivotal time for the region where we are really differentiating ourselves from other wine regions in the area, solidifying what we stand for and further putting ourselves on the map as a wine destination," Brandi Lombardi, interim executive director for the organization, told the Weekly. "We hope more and more people will accept our personal invitation to visit our award-winning wine region and discover how much it has to offer."
As part of the revamp, the organization debuted a new logo that highlights the vintners and growers as well as its official founding year of 1880. The website now features a new color palette that reflects the natural colors that are present in the vineyards such as shades of green, brown and gold.
In the news release, Lombardi pointed out that winemakers in the community are more often than not, behind the tasting room bar and the rebrand is supposed to reflect that personable and hospitable experience of the organization's vintners and tasting rooms.
The local wine region was also recently designated as the Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District by the Livermore City Council. According to a resolution adopted on Nov. 22, 2021, the district is "an assessment district which includes all wineries existing and in the future, within the boundaries of portions of the county of Alameda and the city of Livermore."
In the resolution, it states that each winery located within the Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District will be responsible for reporting their quarterly gross sales revenue. Those numbers will be applied to marketing and education efforts to increase sales revenue and other improvements for the wineries in the Livermore Valley.
The organization was first established in 1880. Nine years later, wine from the Livermore Valley went on to win America's first international gold medal at the Paris Exposition, putting California on the world wine map, according to the news release. It is one of the state's oldest wine regions and features 44 different wineries.
