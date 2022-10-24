News

County supervisors set to launch Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice

Proposal calls for hiring two co-directors

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Mon, Oct 24, 2022


The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear recommendations about the structure and other details about the county's first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice (ORESJ).

Contra Costa County seal.

Supervisors Federal Glover and John Gioia will lead a presentation and discussion summarizing the research and community planning process for the ORESJ's first fiscal year of 2022-23

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, the committee working to develop the new county department is recommending hiring two co-directors of ORESJ.

One director would focus on coordinating and expanding the equity work of county departments, while the other director would focus on working more directly with the community.

An equity committee of the Board of Supervisors, expanded from a current hiring outreach oversight committee, would also increase its scope and work with the county administrator's for the two co-directors, with community input.

The co-directors would lead the effort to form the ORESJ and hire the remaining staff.

The committee recommends hiring a language coordinator to develop a plan to ensure that residents and families have an equal chance to understand, apply for, receive, participate in, and benefit from services offered by county departments.

The committee recommends hiring a reconciliation coordinator to focus on strategies and actions to address historical harms and inequity, a data analyst, and a budget and policy analyst.

The ORESJ will be a separate county department reporting directly to the Board of Supervisors, with oversight from the equity committee.

The ORESJ will receive $600,000 in funding from the countywide Measure X sales tax increase in its first fiscal year and $1.2 million in fiscal year 2023-24.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the board chambers of the county administration building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez. The meeting can be joined at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204 and viewed at www.contracosta.ca.gov

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.