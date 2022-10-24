County supervisors set to launch Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear recommendations about the structure and other details about the county's first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice (ORESJ).

Supervisors Federal Glover and John Gioia will lead a presentation and discussion summarizing the research and community planning process for the ORESJ's first fiscal year of 2022-23

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, the committee working to develop the new county department is recommending hiring two co-directors of ORESJ.

One director would focus on coordinating and expanding the equity work of county departments, while the other director would focus on working more directly with the community.

An equity committee of the Board of Supervisors, expanded from a current hiring outreach oversight committee, would also increase its scope and work with the county administrator's for the two co-directors, with community input.