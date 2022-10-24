New private school debuts alongside Peace Lutheran Church

Parents of young students in the San Ramon Valley now have one more educational option to consider, with the debut of a new school attached to Peace Lutheran Church in Danville.

The Harper School, founded by Joe Wagner, opened its doors for the current school year in the church's educational wing, which formerly housed the Stratford School's preschool facility, also founded by Wagner.

"Our goal is for Harper students to achieve a strong foundation in traditional academic subjects combined with a competency in 21st century skills," Wagner said. "There will be lots of learning by doing -- solving math problems, reading and writing, playing musical instruments, coding, and building robots. The school day will be fun and challenging for Harper students."

The school along Camino Tassajara currently offers both full-day and half-day programs for toddlers through kindergarteners, with plans to add classes for early elementary grades in future years.

The Danville location joins two other campuses of the Harper School, in Redwood City and St. Louis.