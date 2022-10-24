News

New private school debuts alongside Peace Lutheran Church

Harper School now open for preschool through kindergarten students

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Harper School opened its doors this year in the former location of the Stratford School preschool at Peace Lutheran Church in Danville. (Image courtesy The Harper School)

Parents of young students in the San Ramon Valley now have one more educational option to consider, with the debut of a new school attached to Peace Lutheran Church in Danville.

The Harper School, founded by Joe Wagner, opened its doors for the current school year in the church's educational wing, which formerly housed the Stratford School's preschool facility, also founded by Wagner.

"Our goal is for Harper students to achieve a strong foundation in traditional academic subjects combined with a competency in 21st century skills," Wagner said. "There will be lots of learning by doing -- solving math problems, reading and writing, playing musical instruments, coding, and building robots. The school day will be fun and challenging for Harper students."

The school along Camino Tassajara currently offers both full-day and half-day programs for toddlers through kindergarteners, with plans to add classes for early elementary grades in future years.

The Danville location joins two other campuses of the Harper School, in Redwood City and St. Louis.

The school is named after Harper Lee, of "To Kill a Mockingbird" fame, with the novel's popularity and moral lessons serving as inspiration for the educational endeavor's mission, according to Wagner.

"The novel is one of the all-time greats for fostering a love of reading in children and provides young and old readers alike an enduring lesson about living without prejudice and standing up for what is right," Wagner said. "You couldn't ask for a better message. After all, our goal at Harper is to help our young learners not only be good students, but good kids, and only by doing both will we succeed as a school."

Jeanita Lyman
