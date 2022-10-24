News

San Ramon council to decide Arts Committee appointments

Updates on Housing Element, urban parks also on tap

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider appointing candidates recommended by a subcommittee tasked with helping to fill two alternate seats on the city's Arts Advisory Committee.

The committee consists of seven regular members and two alternate seats, which are currently vacant. Ranjini Venkatachari is the recommended candidate to fill the alternate 1 seat, with a term expiring in March 2024, and Patricia Valentine is recommended for the alternate 2 seat.

Although the term for the alternate 2 seat is set to end in March, the city's Parks and Community Services Commission is recommending that it be extended through 2025 if the council votes to appoint Valentine, pointing to committee bylaws about appointments to terms with six months or less remaining.

Following a review of five applications, then interviews on Oct. 3, the parks commission approved the recommended appointees on Oct. 12.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Oct. 25) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will recognize graduates of the city's Planning Academy in a special presentation by Mayor Dave Hudson.

* Council members will hear presentations on the Housing Element Update and urban parks.

* The council will discuss the evaluation of city attorney Martin Lysons during closed session.

* Council members will confer with legal counsel on existing litigation filed by the city against Richard Gregory, alleging vandalism to trees on city property that amounts to more than $14,000 in damages.

