San Ramon council to decide Arts Committee appointments

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider appointing candidates recommended by a subcommittee tasked with helping to fill two alternate seats on the city's Arts Advisory Committee.

The committee consists of seven regular members and two alternate seats, which are currently vacant. Ranjini Venkatachari is the recommended candidate to fill the alternate 1 seat, with a term expiring in March 2024, and Patricia Valentine is recommended for the alternate 2 seat.

Although the term for the alternate 2 seat is set to end in March, the city's Parks and Community Services Commission is recommending that it be extended through 2025 if the council votes to appoint Valentine, pointing to committee bylaws about appointments to terms with six months or less remaining.

Following a review of five applications, then interviews on Oct. 3, the parks commission approved the recommended appointees on Oct. 12.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Oct. 25) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.