Board to decide fate of county's Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility

A chart with the staff report shows that the number of residents went from 62 in April 2018 to 10 by the same date this year. It was up to 11 on Sept. 1.

OAYRF is a discretionary, minimum-security residential commitment program for adolescent males, at 4491 Bixler Road. in Byron. OAYRF is intended to serve low- to moderate-risk youth, with a rated bed capacity of 100.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will decide Tuesday whether to close the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility (OAYRF), also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated area of Byron, due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the county administration building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez. The meeting can be joined at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204 and viewed at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

The probation department, in partnership with community-based providers, would see youth seven days a week and transport them to regional locations three nights a week for cognitive behavioral group programming. They would also provide access to the same recreational program options, such as sailing and hiking trips, on the weekends. Other advantages of this approach would include intensive, home-based family therapy, and the ability to serve girls, which wasn't possible at Orin Allen.

"This minimizes the disruption and impact on youth and families, allowing them to focus on rehabilitative services," the staff report says.

The Briones Youth Academy, Community Path allows youth to participate in the same comprehensive evidence-based programs and services they would have received at Orin Allen, while remaining at home.

There are currently 36 probation staff members assigned to OAYRF, which could be reassigned throughout the department. The report says recent laws have increased the need for officers to support other programs and services for realigned youth.

The staff report says "emerging research related to adolescent brain development and increased investments in community programming and services has impacted trends in both charging and sentencing 'delinquent' youth. This has resulted in a reduced reliance on juvenile incarceration and a steady decline in the population at OAYRF."

Board to decide fate of county's Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility

'The Ranch' houses male youth of low/moderate risk