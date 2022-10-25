Dublin commission to debate large development including homes, commercial, hotel and possible Topgolf

Dublin could very well see a large-scale development project in one of the city's last undeveloped areas, pending a key hearing from the Planning Commission on Tuesday before final consideration from the City Council in the near future.

SCS, a Bay Area-based development company with properties in Milpitas and Santa Clara, has been eyeing the location in East Dublin for its plans of establishing a nearly 77-acre mixed-use residential, commercial and entertainment project. The pending plan includes an extensive four-part design that is tailored to existing residents, prospective renters and commercial developers.

Though the Planning Commission is set to make a recommendation on approval or denial on Tuesday night, the City Council will have the final say.

The commission held a study session for the SCS Dublin project on Sept. 27, providing input on the proposal for staff and the developer to incorporate pending the final hearing at the commission level.

The application, submitted in March, proposes to create 650 residential units, and allow up to 265,000 square feet of commercial use. The property sits near Tassajara Road, from Gleason Drive to Dublin Boulevard.