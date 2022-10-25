News

Dublin commission to debate large development including homes, commercial, hotel and possible Topgolf

Would sit on vacant SCS property in East Dublin

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Designs of the proposed 77-acre SCS development project in East Dublin layout major planning steps. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

Dublin could very well see a large-scale development project in one of the city's last undeveloped areas, pending a key hearing from the Planning Commission on Tuesday before final consideration from the City Council in the near future.

SCS, a Bay Area-based development company with properties in Milpitas and Santa Clara, has been eyeing the location in East Dublin for its plans of establishing a nearly 77-acre mixed-use residential, commercial and entertainment project. The pending plan includes an extensive four-part design that is tailored to existing residents, prospective renters and commercial developers.

Though the Planning Commission is set to make a recommendation on approval or denial on Tuesday night, the City Council will have the final say.

The commission held a study session for the SCS Dublin project on Sept. 27, providing input on the proposal for staff and the developer to incorporate pending the final hearing at the commission level.

The application, submitted in March, proposes to create 650 residential units, and allow up to 265,000 square feet of commercial use. The property sits near Tassajara Road, from Gleason Drive to Dublin Boulevard.

Area 1 of the proposed plan mainly focuses on the construction of buildings for commercial usage, including retail shops, entertainment and a 140-room hotel. It would also see an 80,000 square feet outdoor recreation area intended for Dublin residents, both those who live in the complex and elsewhere.

Notably, one of the main uses for the plot would be the construction of a large entertainment venue – city staff reports allude to a Topgolf.

Designs of the proposed 77-acre SCS development project in East Dublin layout major planning steps. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

Phase 2 sees additional commercial uses, such as more retail locations and a dining plaza. This step in development includes the majority of housing options. Developers have planned for mixed-used townhomes and affordable rental units. Phases 3 and 4 of the project will bring more single-family houses, townhomes and recreational areas.

City principal planner Amy Million weighed in on the project in comments provided to the Weekly.

"The Planning Commission action takes the form of a recommendation to the City Council," Million said. "The requested approvals are a General Plan/Eastern Dublin Specific Plan amendment, planned development rezone and development agreement."

"The study session was to provide the (Planning Commission) an overview of the project," Million added. "Presentations from staff and the applicant were provided (and) the commission was given the opportunity to ask questions."

City staff recommend approval of the project.

The Dublin Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25). Read the full agenda here.

