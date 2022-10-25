Pleasanton Preps: Football season winding down with Foothill, Amador going in different directions

The two divisions are set on a competitive equity, with the Mountain set as the higher level division and the Valley as the lower division.

Amador is 0-3 in the Mountain Division and a loss to California in the Dons' final game (they play De La Salle this week in a game that does not count in league) would leave them 0-4 in Mountain play for the second straight year.

Foothill stands 3-0 in the Valley Division, with their final game this week against Granada. A Foothill win and the Falcons have their second straight Valley title.

There are two weeks left in the East Bay Athletic League football season and our two local teams -- Amador Valley and Foothill -- are moving in opposite directions.

Personally, I am in favor of dividing the two divisions geographically like all the other sports do, limiting the amount of travel and keeping established rivalries in place.

Conversely, while Amador may be on the way to a second straight winless Mountain campaign, the Dons could find themselves in the Valley next year with Livermore, Granada, Dougherty Valley and Dublin.

So, while Foothill appears on its way to a second straight league title, the Falcons are likely on their way to a promotion to the Mountain Division and will join San Ramon Valley, Monte Vista, California and Clayton Valley if the Eagles are back in the EBAL next year. There is also De La Salle as part of the Mountain. While the Spartans don't compete for an EBAL banner, teams are required to play De La Salle every so often.

The divisions are usually reset every two years -- think of an English soccer promotion/relegation system.

I have written about this before, that there are two sets of all-league teams and two banners that can hang as league champions.

I would guess anything is possible before the fall 2023 season starts, but the way things are set now, it does give fans cause for pause.

From what I hear, Clayton Valley leaving EBAL football is likely happening when the North Coast Section meets again in December to vote on realignment proposals.

It works in other sports, so common sense says it should work here as well. Then again, logic can go south when it comes to high school sports.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Once again Foothill left it all on the court, falling in the semifinals 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 9-15.

That brought up the EBAL playoffs where the second-place Falcons from the Valley Division faced the Mountain Division top seed, San Ramon Valley.

Next up was the EBAL regular season finale against crosstown rival Amador. It was the usual battle, with Foothill falling 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 25-14, 11-15.

The Falcons may have gone 1-2 last week, but the Falcons' two losses came in five sets to two of the top three seeds in the NCS Division I playoffs.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Football season winding down with Foothill, Amador going in different directions

EBAL division realignment on the horizon