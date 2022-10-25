South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning.

The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.

Peninsula residents and workers quickly took to Twitter as soon as they felt the quake.

"I live on the 6th floor in downtown palo alto and the building just shook like crazy!" Robin Farmanfarmaian said.

It was Arturo Garrdio's first earthquake while in Palo Alto.