South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning.
The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Peninsula residents and workers quickly took to Twitter as soon as they felt the quake.
"I live on the 6th floor in downtown palo alto and the building just shook like crazy!" Robin Farmanfarmaian said.
It was Arturo Garrdio's first earthquake while in Palo Alto.
"Earthquake! First time I feel one in Palo Alto!" he tweeted.
Some questioned whether it was a quake in the first place, including Julie Lythcott-Haims, a candidate for Palo Alto City Council.
"I think I just felt an earthquake in Palo Alto. Or am I just losing my grip on reality," she said.
Caltrain was running its South Bay trains at reduced speeds as a precaution. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority warned passengers to expect a roughly five-minute delay as they conduct a post-earthquake inspection.
No information was immediately available about possible damage caused by the quake.
This story will be updated should more information become available.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.