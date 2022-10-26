Community Briefs: Gun violence town hall | Education job fair | Crime lab grant | Tao House day-use | Alamo bench installation

Education job fair

The Contra Costa County Office of Education is hosting a job fair aimed at attracting candidates to substitute and permanent faculty positions at school districts throughout the county.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District will be among the 12 districts seeking to draw applicants and increase awareness about open positions, along with neighboring districts including Mt. Diablo Unified, Orinda Union and Walnut Creek.

The event is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. at 77 Santa Barbara Road in Pleasant Hill. Interested participants should submit an interest form to the event organizers here.

Crime lab grant

The forensic division at the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has received a competitive, six-figure grant aimed at curbing impaired driving.

The $237,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aimed at helping to curb impaired driving.

"This grant will help increase efficiency at the Forensic Services Division," Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. "We will be able to provide rapid results to law enforcement and prosecutors on DUID cases, which will help improve public safety in the county."

The division will use the funds for its existing testing program for DUID cases, including testing supplies, updated equipment, and validation services, with officials from the sheriff's office anticipating that the grant will result in improved capabilities and turnaround times for testing.

Tao House day-use

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is currently accepting applications for artists and writers of all kinds to use the Tao House facilities to practice their crafts.

The Travis Bogard Day Use Fellowship allows accepted artists and writers to work in playwright Eugene O'Neill's historic Danville home during the day for two five-day increments.

Applications are open through next Tuesday (Nov. 1). More information is available here.

Alamo Bench installation

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is set to install a new wooden bench at Andrew H. Young Park, with work scheduled from Friday through Saturday (Oct. 28-29).

The bench was built and donated to the public works department by PG&E.

Work is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on both days, barring unforeseen circumstances.