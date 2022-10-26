News

Danville police warn residents of phone scam from callers posing as officers

Chief Shields: 'Continue not taking that bait'

by Bay City News Service

Someone is posing as a Danville police officer to scam callers, Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday.

Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.

The chief posted a YouTube video advising the public of the scam, it can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/cQPWS6GOvo0.

In the video, the chief plays a sample of one of the calls. "I have documentation that's been forwarded to my department that needs immediate attention," says the person posing as a Danville police officer, who then gives out a phone number.

Shields said they learned of the recent scams from someone who received a call and thought it sounded suspicious. "Good job, Danville," the chief said. "Continue not taking that bait."

