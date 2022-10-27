Chick-fil-A pulls out of one proposed location in Dublin

Fast-food chain restaurant Chick-fil-A has moved forward with one of its two proposed locations in Dublin while discontinuing the other.
Chick-fil-A had previously been in talks with the city since 2021 for two new drive-thru eateries in Dublin by replacing two closed restaurant sites -- the old Black Angus in Hacienda Crossings and the former McNamara's Steak and Chop House on San Ramon Road.
The chain has now solidified a formal application to the city for the Black Angus site, while withdrawing efforts completely for the McNamara's location. Recently the latter project was removed from the city's online development database and city officials have confirmed it is no longer being pursued.
"The applicant withdrew its pre-application for the proposed drive-through restaurant at the former McNamara's Steak House location, so no further action is required there," said Shari Jackman, communications manager for the city.
After canceling the San Ramon Road proposal, the chain has now taken a prominent step in the development of the Hacienda Crossing location, filing a formal application to demolish the current structure and begin construction. With a current site in Pleasanton, one opening soon in Livermore and another planned for Pleasanton, the Dublin location could mean four Chick-fil-A locations in the Tri-Valley region.
Seeing the Hacienda Crossing site through to completion would take multiple logistical and municipal procedures, however. These include traffic studies and examinations done by both the city and developer.
Passing five strictly outlined phases from the Dublin development projects, receiving a recommendation from the Planning Commission and approval from City Council would be required before the new restaurant can take shape.
"For the Hacienda Crossings site, the city is waiting for the applicant to resubmit their application in response to the city's comments," Jackman said. Comments from the city had been provided in July and officials now await feedback from the applicant.
"Once the application is deemed complete, then the site development review permit will be reviewed by the Planning Commission," Jackman added.
The city of Dublin plans to release more information as the development process continues for the Chick-fil-A drive-thru site, according to Jackman.
