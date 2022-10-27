News

Climate Friday concert to benefit Save Mount Diablo

Local nonprofit's house band Blue-Eyed Grass to open for Berkeley fundraiser

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 27, 2022, 5:40 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Blue-Eyed Grass, the house band for Save Mount Diablo and consisting of officials and supporters at the organization, is set to be the opening act for a climate action fundraiser in Berkeley next month. (Image courtesy Save Mount Diablo)

The local nonprofit Save Mount Diablo is set to be the beneficiary of a climate action concert and fundraiser scheduled for the start of next month.

Berkeley music venue The Backroom will host the event as part of its Climate Friday series, which donates proceeds from each concert to a different area nonprofit aimed at environmental conservation.

"When Save Mount Diablo conserves land, it helps address the climate crisis in various ways," event organizers said in an announcement. "For example, these open space lands not only help absorb greenhouse gases, but they also prevent significant greenhouse gas emissions that would result from development – including deforestation, construction, and the additional driving required by poorly planned growth."

Organizers also pointed to Save Mount Diablo's work toward unifying the entire mountain range as crucial for helping the area brace for the present and future impacts of climate change.

"Save Mount Diablo’s efforts to connect conserved lands in the Diablo Range also help secure critical wildlife habitat corridors, so that these systems can be more resilient and better deal with, and adjust to, the stresses of the climate crisis," event organizers said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In addition to receiving proceeds from the upcoming event, Save Mount Diablo is set to be represented on stage, with their house band Blue-Eyed Grass playing an opening set ahead of the main show. The band consists of Executive Director Ted Clement, board member John Gallagher, and supporters Bob Loomis, Dave Schneider, and Rich Silvera.

Following the performance from Blue-Eyed Grass, The Backroom's house band – and mainstay of Climate Friday events, according to organizers – will take the stage.

"Musically the backbone of a Climate Friday event is The Back Room’s house band, The Back Room Irregulars," event organizers said. "Sam Rudin (piano) and Jeremy Steinkoler (drums) are both outstanding players whose mastery extends to every genre. Playing bass will be Joe Kyle Jr., best known for being one-third of HwellDevine, arguably the best and most popular blues band in the state."

"Every month there will be guest performers, so the musical flavor will be constantly changing." they added.

Ticket prices are suggested at $20, although more is encouraged for those hoping to provide additional support to Save Mount Diablo.

The Nov. 4 event at The Backroom is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or in advance here.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Climate Friday concert to benefit Save Mount Diablo

Local nonprofit's house band Blue-Eyed Grass to open for Berkeley fundraiser

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 27, 2022, 5:40 am

The local nonprofit Save Mount Diablo is set to be the beneficiary of a climate action concert and fundraiser scheduled for the start of next month.

Berkeley music venue The Backroom will host the event as part of its Climate Friday series, which donates proceeds from each concert to a different area nonprofit aimed at environmental conservation.

"When Save Mount Diablo conserves land, it helps address the climate crisis in various ways," event organizers said in an announcement. "For example, these open space lands not only help absorb greenhouse gases, but they also prevent significant greenhouse gas emissions that would result from development – including deforestation, construction, and the additional driving required by poorly planned growth."

Organizers also pointed to Save Mount Diablo's work toward unifying the entire mountain range as crucial for helping the area brace for the present and future impacts of climate change.

"Save Mount Diablo’s efforts to connect conserved lands in the Diablo Range also help secure critical wildlife habitat corridors, so that these systems can be more resilient and better deal with, and adjust to, the stresses of the climate crisis," event organizers said.

In addition to receiving proceeds from the upcoming event, Save Mount Diablo is set to be represented on stage, with their house band Blue-Eyed Grass playing an opening set ahead of the main show. The band consists of Executive Director Ted Clement, board member John Gallagher, and supporters Bob Loomis, Dave Schneider, and Rich Silvera.

Following the performance from Blue-Eyed Grass, The Backroom's house band – and mainstay of Climate Friday events, according to organizers – will take the stage.

"Musically the backbone of a Climate Friday event is The Back Room’s house band, The Back Room Irregulars," event organizers said. "Sam Rudin (piano) and Jeremy Steinkoler (drums) are both outstanding players whose mastery extends to every genre. Playing bass will be Joe Kyle Jr., best known for being one-third of HwellDevine, arguably the best and most popular blues band in the state."

"Every month there will be guest performers, so the musical flavor will be constantly changing." they added.

Ticket prices are suggested at $20, although more is encouraged for those hoping to provide additional support to Save Mount Diablo.

The Nov. 4 event at The Backroom is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or in advance here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.