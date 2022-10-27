Climate Friday concert to benefit Save Mount Diablo

The local nonprofit Save Mount Diablo is set to be the beneficiary of a climate action concert and fundraiser scheduled for the start of next month.
Berkeley music venue The Backroom will host the event as part of its Climate Friday series, which donates proceeds from each concert to a different area nonprofit aimed at environmental conservation.
"When Save Mount Diablo conserves land, it helps address the climate crisis in various ways," event organizers said in an announcement. "For example, these open space lands not only help absorb greenhouse gases, but they also prevent significant greenhouse gas emissions that would result from development – including deforestation, construction, and the additional driving required by poorly planned growth."
Organizers also pointed to Save Mount Diablo's work toward unifying the entire mountain range as crucial for helping the area brace for the present and future impacts of climate change.
"Save Mount Diablo’s efforts to connect conserved lands in the Diablo Range also help secure critical wildlife habitat corridors, so that these systems can be more resilient and better deal with, and adjust to, the stresses of the climate crisis," event organizers said.
In addition to receiving proceeds from the upcoming event, Save Mount Diablo is set to be represented on stage, with their house band Blue-Eyed Grass playing an opening set ahead of the main show. The band consists of Executive Director Ted Clement, board member John Gallagher, and supporters Bob Loomis, Dave Schneider, and Rich Silvera.
Following the performance from Blue-Eyed Grass, The Backroom's house band – and mainstay of Climate Friday events, according to organizers – will take the stage.
"Musically the backbone of a Climate Friday event is The Back Room’s house band, The Back Room Irregulars," event organizers said. "Sam Rudin (piano) and Jeremy Steinkoler (drums) are both outstanding players whose mastery extends to every genre. Playing bass will be Joe Kyle Jr., best known for being one-third of HwellDevine, arguably the best and most popular blues band in the state."
"Every month there will be guest performers, so the musical flavor will be constantly changing." they added.
Ticket prices are suggested at $20, although more is encouraged for those hoping to provide additional support to Save Mount Diablo.
The Nov. 4 event at The Backroom is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or in advance here.
