Climate Friday concert to benefit Save Mount Diablo

The local nonprofit Save Mount Diablo is set to be the beneficiary of a climate action concert and fundraiser scheduled for the start of next month.

Berkeley music venue The Backroom will host the event as part of its Climate Friday series, which donates proceeds from each concert to a different area nonprofit aimed at environmental conservation.

"When Save Mount Diablo conserves land, it helps address the climate crisis in various ways," event organizers said in an announcement. "For example, these open space lands not only help absorb greenhouse gases, but they also prevent significant greenhouse gas emissions that would result from development – including deforestation, construction, and the additional driving required by poorly planned growth."

Organizers also pointed to Save Mount Diablo's work toward unifying the entire mountain range as crucial for helping the area brace for the present and future impacts of climate change.

"Save Mount Diablo’s efforts to connect conserved lands in the Diablo Range also help secure critical wildlife habitat corridors, so that these systems can be more resilient and better deal with, and adjust to, the stresses of the climate crisis," event organizers said.