Danville: No criminal charges against ex-deputy in Tyrell Wilson's death

Sheriff David Livingston cleared Hall to return to duty some time after the Arboleda shooting, while the DA's office investigation into that case was still pending. Becton charged Hall with voluntary manslaughter and assault for Arboleda's death on April 21, 2021 -- a little over a month after Wilson's death. A jury found Hall guilty of assault and deadlocked on the manslaughter count.

The decision means that Hall, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office deputy at the time assigned to the Danville Police Department, will face no penalties or time behind bars from county prosecutors for Wilson's death as he continues serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of assault for fatally shooting Laudemer Arboleda while on duty in Danville in November 2018.

"Due to the fact that a jury could draw two reasonable conclusions regarding whether Deputy Hall is guilty of a crime, there is insufficient evidence to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Deputy Hall is criminally liable for his actions in the death of Tyrell Wilson," Becton said at a press conference in Martinez on Friday morning. "As such, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will take no further action in this case at this time."

Becton determined following a 19-month investigation by her office that there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Hall when he shot Wilson one time as the unhoused 33-year-old Black man with a history of mental illness approached Hall with a 3-inch folding knife in an intersection near a freeway overpass in Danville. Wilson died from his injuries at John Muir Medical Center two days later.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced Friday morning that she would not be filing charges against ex-sheriff's deputy Andrew Hall for fatally shooting Tyrell Wilson in Danville in March 2021 -- the same former officer now incarcerated after an October 2021 conviction for a prior on-duty fatality.

Burris said that with no charges coming from Becton's office, Wilson's family would need to take the case to state Attorney General Rob Bonta for any additional recourse.

A second use-of-force expert, Jeffry Martin, also concluded that Hall's use of force was consistent with the training and practices of police officers throughout the state and county, and that Wilson had posed an imminent threat to Hall. However a third, Jody Stiger, told investigators that he believed the shooting was "not necessary based on the totality of circumstances."

Blake added that while Hall's actions were "not aligned with optimal officer safety", he had nonetheless been in compliance with training provided by the California Peace Officers Association and with Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office policy.

"The imminence of the threat along with the lack of any feasible options created the necessity to use deadly force," Blake continued. "While I am critical of Officer Hall's decision to follow the decedent into the intersection without a cover officer -- the decedent was not known to possess a weapon at the time and the risk of deadly force was not reasonably foreseeable."

"Officer Hall raised his weapon, aimed and fired at the decedent's head as the decedent was in the process of lowering the knife to his side and continuing to close distance with Hall," use-of-force expert David Blake said in a report submitted to Becton's office.

According to the autopsy summary in the DA's office report, Wilson was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, resulting in fatal injuries to his skull and brain. The bullet entered just below his right eye before striking his brain, where the bullet then splintered into three pieces.

Wilson's father told investigators that his son had mental health issues following a car accident in high school, and that he believed this was compounded by his son's marijuana use. He said that he'd spoken to his son on his birthday, three days before on March 8, and while he hadn't learned details about Wilson's whereabouts or circumstances, he had sounded like he was in good spirits.

The 43-page report provides details on the deadly encounter between Hall and Wilson in March 2021, including transcripts from their brief conversation before the shooting, and between Hall and other officers. Interviews with the other officers as well as additional witnesses on the scene, including an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer whose Tesla caught video of the incident, are also included, as well as with Wilson's father.

However, Becton noted that according to current sheriff's department policies and training, Hall had acted in accordance with both, according to the findings of her investigation report.

"As a community, we need to find ways to de-escalate law enforcement encounters where the use of force leads to tragic outcomes," she continued. "The loss of Tyrell Wilson's life weighs on our community and I express my deepest condolences to the Wilson family."

"In reaching this conclusion, the district attorney's office does not condone the actions of Deputy Hall in the fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson," Becton said. "This was a difficult and challenging case. My legal team and I spent a considerable amount of time and resources evaluating the evidence before coming to this conclusion."

Despite not bringing charges against Hall for Wilson's death, Becton said that the decision hadn't been easy, and also called for de-escalation tactics by police as an alternative to deadly use of force during confrontations like the one between Hall and Wilson.

"We did have a young man who was mentally ill," Burris said. "The police (officer) was aggressive and the standard is was it reasonable and was it necessary, and my view is it wasn't necessary."

Attorney John Burris, who represented both families of the men fatally shot by Hall, told DanvilleSanRamon that he was "disappointed but not surprised" in the news of no charges that he and Wilson's parents received from Becton's office the day before she announced it to the public.

