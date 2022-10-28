DA's office says Richmond police not criminally responsible for 2020 in-custody death

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office won't press charges against Richmond police for the in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez on March 19, 2020, concluding in a report that officers committed no crimes while arresting Lopez two days earlier.

On March 17, 2020, Richmond officers responded to a domestic violence case involving Lopez and a female in a relationship with him.

The report said police were told Lopez was on drugs and in a physical altercation with the victim. Police arrived to find the woman partially naked and wrapped in a blanket and Lopez walking into another room in an agitated state.

Police said Lopez resisted arrest and grabbed an officer's firearm. When other officers intervened, the report says Lopez bit one officer's hand and the stomach of another while pushing others.

A statement from the District Attorney's Office last Friday said it took 11 officers to physically detain Lopez and that a Taser stun gun, baton strikes, and physical fighting were "often ineffective in the struggle. However, once officers succeeded in detaining him, he remained in an agitated state -- often speaking, yelling, or making incoherent noises."