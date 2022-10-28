News

San Ramon police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves after traffic stop

Other charges include possessing burglary tools, tear gas

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 28, 2022, 5:25 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A routine, early Thursday morning traffic stop by officers of a vehicle with expired registration wound up with the arrest of three catalytic converter thieves, according to San Ramon police.

(Stock image)

At 3:15 a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray van for expired registration tags.

During a probation search, officers located a floor jack and a reciprocating saw, or sawzall with a metal blade, on the rear passenger floorboard along with a cut catalytic converter concealed in the back of the vehicle.

Inside the van was the driver, a 35-year-old man, and two passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, all from Bay Point.

The catalytic converter was seized as evidence and all three suspects were arrested on various charges, including possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of tear gas, giving a false name to a police officer and driving on a suspended license.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves after traffic stop

Other charges include possessing burglary tools, tear gas

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 28, 2022, 5:25 am

A routine, early Thursday morning traffic stop by officers of a vehicle with expired registration wound up with the arrest of three catalytic converter thieves, according to San Ramon police.

At 3:15 a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray van for expired registration tags.

During a probation search, officers located a floor jack and a reciprocating saw, or sawzall with a metal blade, on the rear passenger floorboard along with a cut catalytic converter concealed in the back of the vehicle.

Inside the van was the driver, a 35-year-old man, and two passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, all from Bay Point.

The catalytic converter was seized as evidence and all three suspects were arrested on various charges, including possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of tear gas, giving a false name to a police officer and driving on a suspended license.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.