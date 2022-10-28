San Ramon police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves after traffic stop

A routine, early Thursday morning traffic stop by officers of a vehicle with expired registration wound up with the arrest of three catalytic converter thieves, according to San Ramon police.

At 3:15 a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray van for expired registration tags.

During a probation search, officers located a floor jack and a reciprocating saw, or sawzall with a metal blade, on the rear passenger floorboard along with a cut catalytic converter concealed in the back of the vehicle.

Inside the van was the driver, a 35-year-old man, and two passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, all from Bay Point.

The catalytic converter was seized as evidence and all three suspects were arrested on various charges, including possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of tear gas, giving a false name to a police officer and driving on a suspended license.