Former Santa Rita Jail inmate sentenced to seven years for distributing fentanyl that killed fellow inmate

A former inmate at Santa Rita Jail is being sent to prison for seven years for distributing fentanyl that killed a fellow inmate at the Dublin facility.

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison following a written plea agreement entered earlier by Reid, 38, of San Leandro, describing the events that led to her fellow inmate's death on May 16, 2021.

At the time, Reid was incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail, and she admitted that during her incarceration she distributed fentanyl within the jail, hiding the fentanyl from correctional officers by concealing it in a cavity of her body.

On May 16, 2021, Reid provided fentanyl to two inmates, identified in the plea agreement as "Victim 1" and "Inmate 2". Reid said she saw both inmates ingest the fentanyl, each becoming visibly intoxicated. Reid suspected Victim 1 was overdosing.

In Reid's plea agreement, she admitted not calling for assistance for fear of getting into trouble. Instead, she flushed the rest of her fentanyl down the toilet. Another inmate called for assistance, but Victim 1 died. Reid admitted in her plea agreement that she then lied to investigators about her role in Victim 1's death.