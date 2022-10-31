County supervisors will again try deciding whether to close Byron youth facility

OAYRF is a discretionary, minimum-security residential commitment program for adolescent males, at 4491 Bixler Rd. in Byron. OAYRF is intended to serve low to moderate risk youth, with a rated bed capacity of 100.

Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total approximately $6,546,500 for fiscal year 2022-23.

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters.

They would also provide access to the same recreational program options, such as sailing and hiking trips, on the weekends. Other advantages of this approach would include intensive, home-based family therapy, and the ability to serve girls, which wasn't possible at Orin Allen.

The probation department, in partnership with community-based providers, would see youth seven days a week and transport them to regional locations three nights a week for cognitive behavioral group programming.

There are currently 36 probation staff members assigned to OAYRF. The report says those positions could be reassigned throughout the department, and recent laws have increased the need for officers to support other programs and services for realigned youth. The Briones Youth Academy, Community Path allows youth to participate in the same comprehensive evidence-based programs and services they would have received at Orin Allen, while remaining at home.

The staff report says "emerging research related to adolescent brain development and increased investments in community programming and services has impacted trends in both charging and sentencing 'delinquent' youth. This has resulted in a reduced reliance on juvenile incarceration and a steady decline in the population at OAYRF."

The number of residents went from 62 in April 2018 to 10 by the same date this year. It was up to 11 on Sept. 1.

Clauser will share the nearly $900,000 prize with two fellow physicists who followed in his footsteps: Alain Aspect, of Universite Paris-Saclay and Ecole Polytechnique in France, and Anton Zeilinger, of the University of Vienna in Austria.

The 79-year-old physicist was named a co-winner of the Nobel Prize in physics on Oct. 4 for his pioneering work on quantum information science.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the board chambers of the county administration building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez. The meeting can be joined at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204. and viewed at www.contracosta.ca.gov.

Alongside Stuart Freedman, a physicist and a graduate student at the time, Clauser measured "quantum entanglement" and showed that the photons could act in concert despite being physically separated.

The discovery was based on a 1971 test experiment conducted in the sub-basement of Birge Hall at UC Berkeley, where Clauser was a postdoctoral researcher back in 1971. Clauser later worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Clauser helped prove two particles, once linked quantum mechanically, or entangled, can be separated by large distances -- even the diameter of the universe -- and still "know" what happens to one another.

County supervisors will again try deciding whether to close Byron youth facility

Also: Board to recognize Walnut Creek Nobel Prize winner John Clauser