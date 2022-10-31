Dublin: Boyfriend arrested in Oakland dentist's murder dies by suicide in Santa Rita Jail

Nelson Chia -- who was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, prominent Oakland dentist Lili Xu -- died by suicide Friday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, officials said.

Alameda County sheriff's public information officer Lt. Ray Kelly said Chia, 73, was being processed around 2 p.m. Friday and was in a single-person holding cell awaiting further processing and assignment to a housing unit when deputies found him unresponsive.

Kelly said medical staff and emergency responders immediately went to Chia's aid but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Sheriff's office detectives are investigating, but Kelly said there were no indications of foul play or other unusual activity.

Chia, an Oakland resident, was arrested Friday along with 33-year-old Hasheem Bason of Stockton for allegedly killing Xu in August. Investigators allege she was killed for money.