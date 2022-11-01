News

Community Briefs: Mount Diablo beacon lighting | 'Ronstadt Revival' in Danville | Increased street sweeping | Outdoor ballot boxes in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 1, 2022, 11:52 pm 0
The historic beacon on top of Mount Diablo will be lit this Veterans Day (Nov. 11) for the first time in celebration of the holiday, following a joint proclamation that was signed by local officials this year. (Image courtesy Save Mount Diablo)

Beacon lighting for Veterans Day

The historic beacon that originated at the top of Mount Diablo during World War II is set to be illuminated this Veterans Day, marking the first time in celebration of Veterans Day following a proclamation signed earlier this year.

Local veterans are set to gather and be recognized by local officials starting at 4:45 p.m. at the Veterans Building in Danville as the beacon is lit on Nov. 11.

'Ronstadt Revival'

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery in Danville is set to host a renowned Linda Ronstadt revival band for a show in tribute to the 76-year-old singer's prolific career.

The concert is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 13. Tickets and more information are available here.

Increased street sweeping

Residents in San Ramon are in the midst of increased street sweeping efforts by the city, which ramped up operations to four times a week starting on Oct. 17.

The bolstered street cleaning efforts are aimed at curbing the impact of fall leaves and maintaining clear streets through the fall and early winter. Street sweeping is set to continue four times a week in San Ramon through January.

Outdoor ballot boxes

The city of San Ramon is hosting two official ballot boxes outdoors where city voters can drop off their ballots around the clock.

The ballot boxes are located outside the San Ramon Community Center at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. and the Dougherty Valley Community Center at 17011 Bollinger Canyon Road.

Election Day is next Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Jeanita Lyman
