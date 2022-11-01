Danville council to discuss building code updates

The Danville Town Council is set to begin the process of formalizing updates to the town's building codes in compliance with state requirements at its next regular meeting Tuesday.

The California Building Standards Commission adopts new codes each year, with the latest update having occurred this year, and new requirements set to go into effect in January. Although the update is at the state level, local municipalities and districts have the option of imposing more stringent requirements.

While Danville is poised to adopt the state requirements as they stand, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District is seeking to adopt stricter fire code requirements. In order for this to happen, the district must seek approval from elected bodies in Danville, San Ramon and Contra Costa County.

Town staff expressed support for the local requirements proposed by SRVFPD, and encouraged the council to support them as well, with the exception of proposed additional requirements for automatic sprinklers.

"In prior years, the Town Council has specifically declined to adopt those additional requirements, instead deferring to the state standards," chief building official Cindy Gill wrote in a staff report. "The draft ordinance excludes those sections from the district ordinance. Fire district staff has consulted closely with town staff and understands this decision. The findings in the town ordinance mirror those used in prior code cycles to support this decision."