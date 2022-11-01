News

San Ramon: Planning Commission to review 61-unit Trumark Townhomes proposal

Second of three required public hearings set for city

by Jeanita Lyman

The site proposed for the 61-unit Trumark Townhomes project that planning commissioners are set to discuss at a public hearing Tuesday. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hold its second public hearing on the proposed Trumark Townhomes project, with commissioners and the public set to give feedback to the applicant Tuesday about the 61 units that could be developed on Deerwood Drive.

Current design plans for the proposed Trumark Townhomes project on Deerwood Drive. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The proposed project at 2481 Deerwood Drive would require an amendment to the city's General Plan as well as rezoning the 4.4-acre parcel for residential and open space rather than office use. Other requirements up for discussion include major subdivision, architectural review, and tree removal permits, as well as a mitigated negative declaration required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

With a General Plan amendment on the table, the applicant is required to participate in at least three public hearings under Measure G. The first public hearing was on June 7, with the third planned for Dec. 6.

The proposed townhomes would be in 10 three-story buildings accessible by one entrance on Deerwood Drive. With some of the property consisting of an unbuildable slope, applicants are seeking to redesignate a portion of the property set to house the townhome units as residential, with the unbuildable portion instead being rezoned as open space.

Since filing the application for the project in February, the applicants have responded to feedback from the Architectural Review Board and the first Planning Commission hearing by seeking to increase pedestrian accessibility with additional trail connections and speed control strips, as well as enhancing the entrance. The playground for the proposed project would also be moved away from a pedestrian path and expanded to include seating.

Staff are requesting that commissioners provide feedback to the applicant on the project in its current phase, and vote to schedule the third public hearing for their Dec. 6 meeting.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1). The agenda is available here.

In other business, commissioners will hear a staff report discussing the latest developments in the city's Housing Element Update process.

Jeanita Lyman
