Charges filed against Tri-Valley man for toddler daughter's death from fentanyl overdose

A Livermore man was arrested on Wednesday after being charged in connection with the August death of his young daughter who was found to have toxic levels of fentanyl in her system, according to Livermore police.

Justin Pittman, 22, was taken into custody without incident in Martinez and booked into the Santa Rita Jail on charges related to the homicide and child abuse causing death.

His 23-month-old daughter, whose name was not immediately available, died at an area hospital soon after emergency responders were called out to a house on Turnstone Drive for a report of a child who was not breathing around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18, police said.

The ensuing investigation took multiple months before the autopsy and toxicology results were completed and the case forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review and ultimately the issuance of an arrest warrant for Pittman.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.