Ex-correctional officer at Dublin prison pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with inmate

A former correctional officer once employed at the Federal Correctional Institute facility in Dublin pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to abusive sexual contact with a female prison inmate.

Enrique Chavez admitted last Thursday in his plea agreement that in October 2020 he met the female victim in the food service pantry at the Dublin facility. After they met in the pantry, Chavez locked the door. With the lights turned off, Chavez admitted to putting his hand inside the victim's underwear and touching her genitals. Chavez also admitted to touching the victim's breasts.

According to the plea agreement he entered today, Chavez, 50, formerly of Manteca, was employed in October 2020 as a correctional officer at the Dublin prison, a correctional institution operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that houses female prisoners. A female prisoner identified only as Victim 1 in the plea agreement was in detention there. Victim 1 was under Chavez's supervision and disciplinary authority at the time.

Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner.

The count carries a maximum statutory sentence of two years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, with a minimum period of supervision following release from prison of five years and a maximum of a lifetime of supervision. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by a court only after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence.