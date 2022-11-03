H Mart files application for new Dublin store

With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley.

The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.

According to the official city development projects website, the new H Mart would take over the former Orchard Supply Hardware storefront at 7884 Dublin Blvd. H Mart proposes remodeling the current building and expanding the existing 27,237-square-foot commercial tenant space with the addition of 8,552 square feet of new building area.

Developers also intend on securing access to an existing 6,343-square-foot warehouse near the store. The warehouse facility, according to the proposal, would see renovations that allow for "cold storage, a new trash enclosure, minor parking lot modifications, other site improvements and facade enhancements."

If seen to completion, it would be the Korean grocery chain's lone location in the Tri-Valley. The closest H Mart is currently in San Jose.