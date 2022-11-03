Pleasanton Preps: Freshmen make impact on Amador varsity football team

The Dons may have lost last Friday's game, but they played well, falling only 27-7 after leading in the first quarter and being tied 7-7 at the half.

The two indeed have made an impact at Amador, with the two starting for the Amador varsity against De La Salle -- as freshmen.

But where they would be one year later was hard to fathom.

As a campus supervisor at Harvest Park, I was around them throughout the year and got to know both well. Both were incredibly athletic, and successful athletic careers surely awaited at Amador Valley.

This time last year, Anthony Harrington and Jackson Visconti were eighth graders at Harvest Park, both typical middle school boys, mixing middle school pranks with enjoying their last year before entering high school.

"We did a couple games last year as ball boys," Harrington said of he and Visconti. "We were watching from the sideline and just the speed of the game was scary. It was something that we didn't want to be part of for sure."

Harrington -- a 5-foot-7, 135-pound starter at cornerback -- has been up with the varsity for some time, with Visconti (5-10, 160) coming up last week due to injuries in the Amador quarterback room.

"Those two didn't even flinch," Amador coach Danny Jones said of Harrington and Visconti. "They belong up here; they are very confident in their abilities."

It is rare when you see a sophomore starting for varsity -- but as a freshman is unheard of except in extreme circumstances.

Visconti finished 9-for-12 passing in the game and found some calm on the Dons' first play from scrimmage.

It is one thing to suit up as a freshman and get the start against any team in the East Bay Athletic League, but then make it De La Salle and the anxiety can go off the charts.

"There was no way we expected this," Visconti said. "We thought we would be playing freshman ball and then maybe hopefully make the varsity as sophomores."

Yet one year later there they were, starting against De La Salle, the iconic powerhouse -- not only one of the best programs in California, but in the entire country.

"I know I'll be feeling a lot better this week," Visconti said. "Coach told me he liked how I played and that made me feel good."

There is one more regular season game left against California this Friday, then a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs followed by a wrap on their unexpectedly exciting freshman campaign.

"As soon as I was on the team, they have all been so welcoming," Harrington said. "The first practice was scary -- it was shocking what the pace was just in practice. But they made me feel like part of the family."

"We called a sprint out on the first play and the Notre Dame commit (Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 255) they have didn't get out on me," Visconti said. "That helped me set my pace for the game."

Pleasanton Preps: Freshmen make impact on Amador varsity football team

Also: Highlights from volleyball, water polo