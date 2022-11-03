SCS Dublin development clears hurdle at Planning Commission

SCS initially presented its application and preliminary outline of the project to the commission in spring of this year. Referred to as the "preferred plan", the draft detailed uses and designs for the Dublin property located between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.

"This is the first step in seeing if everybody will agree on what the vision will actually look like," said Stephen Wright, a member of the Planning Commission. "Now that there's a framework in the zoning, the applicant will go back and work on finishing the project."

SCS Development, a Bay Area-based company seeking to build on a 77-acre plot of land adjacent to Interstate 580, received unanimous support from the commission on Oct. 25 to change the property's zoning to allow planning for the project to move forward. Additional design work must be completed before the proposal can return for final consideration, likely early next year.

The Dublin Planning Commission last week provided its recommendations to the City Council for a proposed rezoning in East Dublin for a large mixed-use development project, following months of discussion, research and deliberations by city officials.

"The property is currently zoned planned development; (this) established allowable land uses and densities for each land use designation," the report stated. "Development of the property is limited to the interim agricultural designation."

Consensus on the rezoning aspect would be necessary for the project to move forward, according to the staff report before last week's commission meeting.

In the latest cycle of reforms, the company sought to institute the following changes: a planned development rezone for Phases 1 and 2, amendments to project plans and an additional development agreement with the city.

Phase 2 of the project would place more commercial operations, retail stores and a dining plaza. Developers have dedicated this step as the primary housing phase, hoping to construct mixed-use townhomes and inclusive rental units. Lastly, Phases 3 and 4 complete the project with the remaining housing and recreational spaces.

Phase 1 would see the majority of building for commercial usage, entertainment and retail shops. The step includes a 140-room hotel and an 80,000-square-feet outdoor area. City staff and developers have implied the plot would also be anchored by a large entertainment operation -- although no binding deals have been made, meeting reports hint at a Topgolf.

"This provides the framework so that we can go to the next step to actually see what this kind of development will look like," Wright told the Weekly. "It sets the maximum number of homes and the maximum square footage for commercial."

Wright explained that city staff must be presented with detailed aspects of the project, such as parking locations, sidewalk size and inclusionary housing among the many elements.

After commissioners were allowed to engage with the material and discuss their thoughts, a final vote was taken and they unanimously endorsed the zoning amendments.

For this reason, SCS proposed the planned development be rezoned for Phases 1 and 2, to make the project possible under city regulations. Allowing the rezoning of the planned development would change the land use rules so that the property is not restricted for agricultural use.

There is no specific date for the anticipated meetings with the Planning Commission or City Council, although it is expected to take place in the first half of 2023.

"They'll come back sometime next year with a more full blown look at what this will look like," Wright added. "It still needs to be developed and then presented to the Planning Commission and City Council."

The development agreement amendment allocates up to 265,000 square feet of commercial use and 650 residential units. These changes were made as part of the company's General Plan and Eastern Dublin Specific Plan which compose the large scale 77-acre property.

As for the updated development agreement between SCS and the city, Wright said it acts as a contingent plan if everything continues to move forward. While there was no official approval, the commission recommended the zoning changes and SCS will continue to draft their project plans.

SCS Dublin development clears hurdle at Planning Commission

Project with housing, retail, possible Topgolf to come before commission and council for final consideration in 2023