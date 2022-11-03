News

'The Addams Family' musical onstage at Dublin High School

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A look at Dublin High School's production of 'The Addams Family'. (Photo courtesy DUSD)

Dublin High School's drama department is presenting "The Addams Family" musical this weekend.

"The show, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with someone sweet and smart -- someone her parents would never expect and whom they have never met," DHS officials said.

Performances are set for this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/Addams-Tickets.

