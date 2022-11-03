News

Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday

Regional procession begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Pleasanton

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Colorguard marches during the 2021 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade in downtown Pleasanton. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

Downtown Pleasanton is set to host the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, with a special concert, this Sunday (Nov. 6). The procession will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St.

"Everyone is encouraged to come downtown to celebrate and cheer for the more than 100 expected parade participants who support our veterans. Veterans Day honors all veterans who have served or are serving our nation in the armed forces," city officials said.

The Tri-Valley parade, which is traditionally held the weekend before the Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, will this year honor military medics and corpsmen. The grand marshal will be U.S. Army veteran and medic Ron Payne.

The Pleasanton Community Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Williams, is scheduled to perform patriotic music in front of the veterans hall at 2 p.m.

The parade and post-parade event is organized and hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298, American Legion Post 237, and the Major General William F. Dean Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army based at Camp Parks in Dublin.

For more information, visit the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade website at www.trivalleyvdp.com.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.