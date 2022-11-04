News

Breaking

San Ramon police investigate high school threat; deemed non-credible

Extra officers present at Dougherty Valley High on Friday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 4, 2022, 4:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students at Dougherty Valley High School were joined on campus by officers from the San Ramon Police Department on Friday, who remained throughout the school day following reports of a shooting threat that was ultimately deemed non-credible.

SRPD logo.

"We are aware of a threat of violence located on a bathroom wall at Dougherty Valley High this morning," SRPD officials said on Twitter at 8:46 a.m. Friday. "At this point in the investigation, it does not appear to be a credible threat. Officers are on campus & will be present all day."

Earlier in the morning, students and families at Dougherty Valley were alerted to the news of an apparent shooting threat that was found on a bathroom door at the high school, and of SRPD's response on campus.

"Campus is being secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," school district officials said in a Friday morning communication. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

By 9:30 a.m., district officials had sent an update with SRPD's findings and plans for the day, and plans to lift security restrictions on campus and proceed with the school day as planned.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In his weekly letter to families on Friday, DVHS principal Evan Powell expressed gratitude for the swift police response and precautions throughout the school day, as well as students who came forward about the incident.

"It is a powerful reminder that we rely on our students and wider community to be our eyes and ears -- and to follow what we have learned -- if you see something, say something," Powell said. "As a reminder, if you have any information about this or any other incident, please report it using the CareLine on the homepage of our website or by telling a trusted adult."

Powell added that the campus would maintain a police presence throughout the night amid multiple sporting events, including a football game against Dublin High School.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon police investigate high school threat; deemed non-credible

Extra officers present at Dougherty Valley High on Friday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 4, 2022, 4:45 pm

Students at Dougherty Valley High School were joined on campus by officers from the San Ramon Police Department on Friday, who remained throughout the school day following reports of a shooting threat that was ultimately deemed non-credible.

"We are aware of a threat of violence located on a bathroom wall at Dougherty Valley High this morning," SRPD officials said on Twitter at 8:46 a.m. Friday. "At this point in the investigation, it does not appear to be a credible threat. Officers are on campus & will be present all day."

Earlier in the morning, students and families at Dougherty Valley were alerted to the news of an apparent shooting threat that was found on a bathroom door at the high school, and of SRPD's response on campus.

"Campus is being secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," school district officials said in a Friday morning communication. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

By 9:30 a.m., district officials had sent an update with SRPD's findings and plans for the day, and plans to lift security restrictions on campus and proceed with the school day as planned.

In his weekly letter to families on Friday, DVHS principal Evan Powell expressed gratitude for the swift police response and precautions throughout the school day, as well as students who came forward about the incident.

"It is a powerful reminder that we rely on our students and wider community to be our eyes and ears -- and to follow what we have learned -- if you see something, say something," Powell said. "As a reminder, if you have any information about this or any other incident, please report it using the CareLine on the homepage of our website or by telling a trusted adult."

Powell added that the campus would maintain a police presence throughout the night amid multiple sporting events, including a football game against Dublin High School.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.