San Ramon police investigate high school threat; deemed non-credible

Students at Dougherty Valley High School were joined on campus by officers from the San Ramon Police Department on Friday, who remained throughout the school day following reports of a shooting threat that was ultimately deemed non-credible.

"We are aware of a threat of violence located on a bathroom wall at Dougherty Valley High this morning," SRPD officials said on Twitter at 8:46 a.m. Friday. "At this point in the investigation, it does not appear to be a credible threat. Officers are on campus & will be present all day."

Earlier in the morning, students and families at Dougherty Valley were alerted to the news of an apparent shooting threat that was found on a bathroom door at the high school, and of SRPD's response on campus.

"Campus is being secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," school district officials said in a Friday morning communication. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

By 9:30 a.m., district officials had sent an update with SRPD's findings and plans for the day, and plans to lift security restrictions on campus and proceed with the school day as planned.