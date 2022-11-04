San Ramon police investigate high school threat; deemed non-credible

Students at Dougherty Valley High School were joined on campus by officers from the San Ramon Police Department on Friday, who remained throughout the school day following reports of a shooting threat that was ultimately deemed non-credible.
"We are aware of a threat of violence located on a bathroom wall at Dougherty Valley High this morning," SRPD officials said on Twitter at 8:46 a.m. Friday. "At this point in the investigation, it does not appear to be a credible threat. Officers are on campus & will be present all day."
Earlier in the morning, students and families at Dougherty Valley were alerted to the news of an apparent shooting threat that was found on a bathroom door at the high school, and of SRPD's response on campus.
"Campus is being secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," school district officials said in a Friday morning communication. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."
By 9:30 a.m., district officials had sent an update with SRPD's findings and plans for the day, and plans to lift security restrictions on campus and proceed with the school day as planned.
In his weekly letter to families on Friday, DVHS principal Evan Powell expressed gratitude for the swift police response and precautions throughout the school day, as well as students who came forward about the incident.
"It is a powerful reminder that we rely on our students and wider community to be our eyes and ears -- and to follow what we have learned -- if you see something, say something," Powell said. "As a reminder, if you have any information about this or any other incident, please report it using the CareLine on the homepage of our website or by telling a trusted adult."
Powell added that the campus would maintain a police presence throughout the night amid multiple sporting events, including a football game against Dublin High School.
