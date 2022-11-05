All the propositions in the 2022 California general election, each explained in a minute

The California ballot is coming in on the short side in 2022. With only seven propositions to weigh in on this year, California voters will have the fewest ballot measures before them in more than a century. That's partly the product of proponents failing to get enough signatures certified in time for some propositions, and withdrawing others in compromises with the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Still, there's no shortage of fodder for spirited debate: climate change, education, abortion rights and other hot button issues are all on the ballot this year. And they will generate tens of millions of dollars in spending and countless campaign ads before Election Day — especially the two competing measures on sports betting. Here's everything voters need to know about California's ballot props.

Prop. 1: Guarantee abortion rights in state Constitution

Prop. 26: Sports betting at tribal casinos

Prop. 27: Allow online sports betting

Prop. 28: Arts and music education funding

Prop. 29: Impose new rules on dialysis clinics

Prop. 30: Tax millionaires for electric vehicle programs

Prop. 31: Uphold flavored tobacco ban

